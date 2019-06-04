Harworth Group (HWG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON HWG opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

