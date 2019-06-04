Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

