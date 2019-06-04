Guidewire Software (GWRE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $199-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.40 million.Guidewire Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.36-1.42 EPS.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,068. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.73 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Guidewire Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $258,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,020.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $334,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,418 shares in the company, valued at $702,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $5,608,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

