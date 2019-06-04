Guardant Health Inc (GH) Receives $83.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $78.17 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $6,042,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 975,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,706,026.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

