Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.60 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00028178 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, TradeOgre, BitForex and Bisq. Grin has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000376 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 12,057,420 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq, KuCoin, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

