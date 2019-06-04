Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248,444 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

