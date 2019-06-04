Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,250 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $65.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $75,433.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $284,708 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,250 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-1250-shares-of-pdc-energy-inc-pdce.html.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.