Granada Gold Mine (GGM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 104,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 79,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
