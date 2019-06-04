Graham’s (GHM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

“We believe low margins in GHM’s nuclear power plant business led F4Q19 results and initial F2020 guidance to miss both our estimates and GHM’s most recent guidance for gross profit margin.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.59 price target for the company.

GHM opened at $20.14 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Graham had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $23.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Graham by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Graham by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Graham by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

