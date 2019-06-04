Golfcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GOLF)

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Golfcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golfcoin has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golfcoin has a market cap of $254,098.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golfcoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Coin Profile

Golfcoin (CRYPTO:GOLF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,365,778,887 coins. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc . Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golfcoin Coin Trading

Golfcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golfcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golfcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.