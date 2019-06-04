Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $4.96. Gold Fields shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 358859 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of -1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,944,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,316,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,173,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

