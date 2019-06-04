GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 270,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,800. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $511.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.64.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after buying an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

