GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLYC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,198. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.64. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

