Globeflex Capital L P Sells 946 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 168,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,602 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,813,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

