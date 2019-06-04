Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 160.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

