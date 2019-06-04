Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $279,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

