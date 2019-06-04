Global Financial Private Capital LLC Acquires 27,292 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 43,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

