Glassman Wealth Services Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $109.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,840. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

