Gladstone Land (LAND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.59 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 103.92%.

In other Gladstone Land news, CEO David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.