Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $903,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $158.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/gladstone-institutional-advisory-llc-has-903000-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-growth-etf-iwf.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.