Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $393,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $215.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

