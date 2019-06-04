Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,327 Shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,327 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $36,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

BKH stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.35. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $78.52.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

In other Black Hills news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $534,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,570,720.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,250 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

