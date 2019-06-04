Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) by 4,986.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 618,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNE shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:GNE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Genie Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.40 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts expect that Genie Energy Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

