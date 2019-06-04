Gartner Inc (IT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,036.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Gartner by 80.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $161.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.72 million. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,214,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,269.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,489. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

