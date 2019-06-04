GAP (GPS) PT Lowered to $21.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research lowered GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.52.

GPS stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. GAP has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. GAP had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 26.73%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in GAP by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in GAP by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

