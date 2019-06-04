GAP (GPS) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research cut GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.52.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GAP has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $34.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GAP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in GAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in GAP by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

