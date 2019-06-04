Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,169,555 PG&E Co. (PCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,169,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,618,000. PG&E comprises about 51.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,788.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 203,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 598,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,884. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

