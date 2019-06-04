FuzeX (FXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50,431.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Coinbe and HitBTC. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $50,431.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00389464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.02 or 0.02872209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00152310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 813,878,329 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, COSS, CPDAX, CoinBene, Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin, Allbit, Token Store and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

