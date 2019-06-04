FLO Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $42,351.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,210,544 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

