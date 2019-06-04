FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,374,000 after purchasing an additional 290,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,967,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,996,000 after purchasing an additional 150,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,660,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after purchasing an additional 667,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $382,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $1,120,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,489 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

