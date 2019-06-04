FleetCor Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 882 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.85.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $250.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $276.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.40 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

