Five Point (FPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Five Point and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Five Point from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Five Point stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Five Point had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Five Point will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 3,200,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $25,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five Point by 175.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Five Point by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

