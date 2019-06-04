Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 88.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212,642 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $54,154,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 417,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,720,000 after purchasing an additional 286,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 251,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 198,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.32.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

