FirstService (FSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

FSV opened at $90.55 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.85.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 622,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,720,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 384,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

