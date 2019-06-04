First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,212 Shares of Heico Corp (HEI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heico were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heico by 751.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $137,090.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,505.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,171 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.66. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $124.27.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.36%. Heico’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen started coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Heico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,212 Shares of Heico Corp (HEI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-24212-shares-of-heico-corp-hei.html.

Heico Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.