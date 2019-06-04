First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) and Columbia Banking System (COLB) Financial Comparison

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 24.62% 11.79% 1.16% Columbia Banking System 30.12% 9.01% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Citizens BancShares and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 2 3 0 2.60

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.65 billion 2.94 $400.31 million N/A N/A Columbia Banking System $585.33 million 4.25 $172.88 million $2.47 13.68

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Columbia Banking System pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats First Citizens BancShares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.