Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $749,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,956,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

