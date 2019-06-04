FGL (FG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FGL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FGL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

FGL stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. FGL has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that FGL will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy Martin Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $673,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 10,630.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

