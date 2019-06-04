Ffcm LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Ffcm LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,397 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 830,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,619,000 after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 140,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura raised their target price on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

Shares of V stock opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

