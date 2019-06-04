Federated Investors Inc. PA Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,271 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $78,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $2,459,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,068,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,822. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $208.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $136.03 and a 52-week high of $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

