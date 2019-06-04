Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $62.14 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $62,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of COF opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

