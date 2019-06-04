Family L.L.C. Lauren Sells 71,428 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $7,516,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RL stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

