Fairfax India (FIH.U) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE FIH.U opened at C$13.90 on Friday. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.06.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

