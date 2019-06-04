Fairfax India (FIH.U) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE FIH.U opened at C$13.90 on Friday. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.06.
Fairfax India Company Profile
