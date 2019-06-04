Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Shares Up 6.7%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.64. 7,537,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 4,489,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

The stock has a market cap of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,287,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,168,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,522.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,165,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,144,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

