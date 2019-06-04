EVI Industries (EVI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EVI stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.