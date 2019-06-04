Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.46 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

