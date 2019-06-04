Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after buying an additional 1,648,894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,653,964 shares of company stock valued at $52,130,269. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

