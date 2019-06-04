Ether Zero (ETZ) One Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $37.68 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 101.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.03124633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00112927 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 204,375,476 coins and its circulating supply is 162,346,063 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

