Equillium (EQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Equillium alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

EQ opened at $6.39 on Monday. Equillium has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 31.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.