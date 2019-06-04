Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $98,602.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.03142683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00113149 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

